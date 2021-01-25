Advertisement

Keeping The Love Alive

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Matthew Martenson, Counselor, MSEd, LMHC, NCC. at QC Counselor in Davenport, Iowa, is the guest on the topic of keeping loving partnerships “alive” and vibrant. He’s not a fan of “don’t go to bed mad”. Martenson maintains that taking a breather before hashing it out with your loved one is exactly what you should do!

Watch the segment (previously aired back in February of 2020) to learn more practical relationship advice.

QC Counselor / 2028 East 38th Street, Suites 3-5 / Davenport, IA / 563-424-2016 / Gethelp@qccounselor.com / Facebook

