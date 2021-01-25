Man arrested for kidnapping, assaulting woman

KNOX COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest over the weekend following an incident of alleged kidnapping and assault, according to a press release on the department’s Facebook page.

According to the release, police responded to the St. Mary’s emergency room on Saturday, January 23 for a victim who had been held against her will and tortured for four days.

Police say the victim had been shot multiple times with a CO2 powered weapon, had abrasions from a drill powered wire brush, and bruises from being punched and hit with different weapons.

Through an investigation, with the assistance of the State’s Attorney’s Office, Illinois State Police and Stark County Sheriff’s Department, 25-year-old Braden Mallery, of La Fayette, was taken into custody for the incident.

A Search Warrant for his residence resulted in the discovery of multiple items which were used as weapons and consistent with the victim’s injuries and statements. Methamphetamine, a firearm and ammunition were also found.

Police say that Mallery has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Interfering with the Report of Domestic Battery, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Violation of the FOID Card Act. He is being held at the Knox County Jail.

DCFS was also notified due to children being in the house during the events.

