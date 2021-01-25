Advertisement

Nearly 700,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois

Iowa reported more than 195,000 doses administered
(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Nearly 700,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, while Iowa has administered more than 195,000 doses as of Monday afternoon.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported more than 1.1 million doses of vaccine delivered to providers across the state. Approximately 550,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

That brings the total Illinois doses to more than 1.6 million doses, IDPH reported Monday.

IDPH also reported a total of 692,763 vaccines administered, including 110,403 for long-term care facilities.  On Sunday, 11,290 doses were administered.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 28,171 doses, IDPH reported.

The Iowa Department of Public Health Monday reported 195,260 doses had been administered. Of those, 184,921 were administered to Iowa residents.

According to the department of public health, out-of-state residents may be vaccinated in Iowa if they meet the current phase criteria, such as an out-of-state healthcare provider working in the state.

According to public health officials, 32,564 people have completed the two-dose vaccine series.

Illinois releases new data daily, while Iowa releases its data every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Sherrard School District vaccinated their staff on Friday, January 22 as part of vaccination...
Sherrard School District receives COVID-19 vaccine for staff
Winter Storm Safety Tips