Advertisement

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announces he won’t run for re-election

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.
Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in 2022.(WTAP)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) announced in a press release Monday that he will not seek another term in office.

The Ohio Republican cited the “partisan gridlock” in Washington as one reason he will not pursue a third term.

“I don’t think any Senate office has been more successful in getting things done, but honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” The statement reads.

Portman’s statement outlines his career accomplishments as well as his hopes for the rest of his current term, including the next COVID-19 relief package.

Portman’s Senate career began in 2010. Prior to his time in the Senate, he served in the House of Representatives and in the executive branch under President George W. Bush.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Windy conditions develop tonight
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow Monday-Tuesday morning
`
Snow emergencies declared in the Quad Cities Area
29-year-old Hazel L. Ivy, has been arrested and charged with murder after her 7-year-old...
Galesburg mother charged with first-degree murder in 7-year-old daughter’s death
This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an...
Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl
Police car
One person shot in Rock Island Sunday morning

Latest News

Bettendorf veteran reflects on friendship with Beau Biden ahead of inauguration
Bettendorf veteran reflects on friendship with Beau Biden ahead of inauguration
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
FILE - This Jan. 21, 2014 file-pool photo shows Deputy Secretary of State William Burns talking...
Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director
A person walks by newly-placed barricades around the Supreme Court Building the day after...
Supreme Court rejects fast track for Trump election cases
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Biden win confirmed after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol