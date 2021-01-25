Advertisement

Police: Man wanted, another arrested following stabbings in Muscatine

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people have been taken to the hospital following a stabbing incident in Muscatine.

Officials with the Muscatine Police Department announced on Monday that a 25-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were taken to the hospital after they both were stabbed during a fight.

Police say they were called to a disturbance in the 2100 block of Grandview on Saturday.

Officials say they found the 25-year-old man still at the scene and the 37-year-old woman was taken to the hospital already. Two other people were injured during the fight which police say required minor treatment.

The victims remain in the hospital, however, they are both expected to recover from their injuries.

As a result of the investigation officials say they made one arrest and they are looking for another suspect.

Alejandro Antonio Flores, of Letts, Iowa, is being charged with two counts of attempted murder. He is being held in the Muscatine County Jail.

Police say they are looking for an additional suspect, Dayton Earl Michael Elliot, for one county of willful injury.

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Elliot and ask that anyone who knows of Elliot’s whereabouts call 911 or Lt. David O’Connor at (563) 263-9922 x.608.

Police say Elliot is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous. The public is asked not to approach Elliot if he is spotted but rather call 911 immediately.

