Advertisement

Power sharing agreement stalled in U.S. Senate

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With confirmation hearings and President Donald Trump’s looming impeachment trial, the Senate agenda is swelling, and Senate leaders are struggling to reach a power-sharing deal.

Talks are stalled between Democrat Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over an agreement to determine the details of control in the evenly divided Senate.

With a slight edge from Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats have claimed the majority of the chamber. However, power-sharing details, such as committee and staffing distributions, still need to be ironed out.

“Mitch McConnell will not dictate to the Senate what we should do and how we should proceed,” said Sen. Schumer during a press conference Sunday.

Sen. McConnell is insisting that the arrangement protects the minority party and the filibuster, which requires a supermajority threshold to bring legislative measures to a vote.

“I cannot imagine the Democratic leader would rather hold up the power-sharing agreement than simply reaffirm that his side won’t be breaking this standing rule,” Sen. McConnell said during a floor speech last week.

A power-sharing agreement is not required by the constitution, but Bipartisan Policy Center President Jason Grumet says the agreement is imperative.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the Biden Administration and Congress to start to get stuff done, to deal with continued strife and deprivation of the pandemic,” he said.

Grumet references the year 2001 when the Senate was also evenly divided. Sens. Tom Daschle (D-SD) and Trent Lott (R-MS) reached an agreement shortly after the election cycle.  McConnell and Schumer are likely using that arrangement as a template for the current discussions.

If leadership can’t come to terms, Grumet says Democrats and President Joe Biden will be prepared to proceed anyway.

“They are willing to use other tools to advance legislation with just 50 votes,” said Grumet.

It is unclear when additional power-sharing talks will take place.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT DAY FOR HEAVY SNOW
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow Monday-Tuesday morning
`
Snow emergencies declared in the Quad Cities Area
29-year-old Hazel L. Ivy, has been arrested and charged with murder after her 7-year-old...
Galesburg mother charged with first-degree murder in 7-year-old daughter’s death
Police say 39-year-old Devin J. Johnson, of Rock Island, is being charged with attempted murder...
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Rock Island
This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an...
Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl

Latest News

Bettendorf veteran reflects on friendship with Beau Biden ahead of inauguration
Bettendorf veteran reflects on friendship with Beau Biden ahead of inauguration
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
FILE - This Jan. 21, 2014 file-pool photo shows Deputy Secretary of State William Burns talking...
Biden chooses veteran diplomat Burns as CIA director
A person walks by newly-placed barricades around the Supreme Court Building the day after...
Supreme Court rejects fast track for Trump election cases
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final...
Biden win confirmed after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol