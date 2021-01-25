Quiet conditions end by morning

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 AM Monday until 12 PM Tuesday for heavy snow***

Temperatures were able to reach the mid 30s in spots from the Quad Cities south this afternoon, and there were breaks in the clouds! This unfortunately won’t last as our next winter storm moves in early Monday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect Monday and last through noon on Tuesday. Early Monday snow and a wintry mix will move in from the south and continue to develop through the day. The snow will be heaviest through the afternoon and evening, where snowfall rates could reach 1″/ hour. The Monday evening commute will have major travel impacts. Not only will heavy snow be falling in the evening, there will also be strong winds with gusts nearing 35 mph resulting in blowing and drifting snow. The chance to see a light glaze will be highest to the south, and this will mostly occur late Monday and early Tuesday. Although any snowfall Tuesday will be much lighter as it finishes up, there will still be cleanup ahead. The Tuesday morning commute will have blowing snow. After all of this, accumulations are going to be near 5 to 12 inches for most. Highs will be near 30 until the weekend where more warmth arrives.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 22°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Morning snow, continuing through the day and heavy in the evening. High: 31°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy at first, slowly losing intensity. Low: 28°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

