Rock Island County Health Department postpones vaccine clinic Tuesday due to snow

MILAN., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Monday said it is postponing its COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday due to an impending winter storm.

All 600 people who registered for this week’s clinic will be transferred automatically to Feb. 2 at the same time slot and will receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“We are concerned about the safety of our residents who would be traveling to the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said in a media release. “We did not come to this decision lightly and made it in cooperation with the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service. With this storm, blowing snow is a major concern because of high winds, which will complicate travel and clinic operations.

“I must emphasize that no doses will be wasted because of the clinic being postponed.”

All health department COVID-10 vaccination clinics are held at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave., Milan. Clinics time slots are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and must be reserved in advance. All clinics are dependent on weather and vaccine supply for the week.

On Monday, the health department also announced an additional clinic change to give residents in Phases 1A and 1B access to the second (booster)dose of the vaccine.

Starting Feb. 9, every other week will be reserved for those who need their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The health department said it would announce which brand will be available each Friday.

Vaccine supply will determine the number of doses at each week’s first- or second-dose clinics. The registration link for all clinics will go live at 10 a.m. every Friday that vaccine is available on the health department’s Facebook page and website, richd.org.

Depending on supply from the state, vaccine might not be available each week, the health department said and added it would announce how many doses, if any, will be available every Friday.

The health department asks the public not to call the health department to schedule a time slot. At this time, the only way to reserve a dose for the mass vaccination clinics is through this link available at 10 a.m. each Friday.

If you do not get a slot, please do not come to the auto auction on Tuesdays because the health department will not have vaccine to give you. You will be turned away at the entrance unless you have preregistered. The health department asks you to bring your photo identification or other proof of identity.

Starting with the Feb. 9 clinic and alternating every other week, anyone who received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at least 28 days before that date will be able to register for their second dose at a web link that will go live at 10 a.m. on the health department’s Facebook page and richd.org.

According to the health department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its second-dose guidance last week to say that booster injections can be given up to 42 days after the vaccination. The optimal interval is 28 days or four weeks.

Vaccine allotments coming into Rock Island County remain low. Any allotment of doses to Rock Island County must be distributed between the mass vaccination clinics and our partners that also are vaccinating people in Phases 1A and 1B. These include UnityPoint-Trinity, Genesis, Community Health Care, and Jewel-Osco, the health department said.

At this point, UnityPoint-Trinity, Genesis and Community Health Care are focused on vaccinating groups in Phases 1A and frontline essential workers in 1B. Each partner sets its own process for administering the vaccine. The health department urges the public to check the appropriate partner’s website to reserve your dose. Slots at this time are very limited because vaccine doses are very limited.

The health department is receiving a high volume of calls and staff might not return your message. They ask that you seek vaccine information on its website, Facebook page, or the Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC’s websites.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but our staff members are working hard to make sure all Rock Island County residents who are eligible receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination as quickly as possible,” the health department said in a media release.

