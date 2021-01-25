Advertisement

Several vehicles stolen in Fort Madison

TV6 wants to remind you to Lock it down, QC!
TV6 wants to remind you to Lock it down, QC!
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison Police are putting out a reminder to lock your cars and not leave your vehicle running. Officials say several vehicles have been stolen in the last few days. Police say all of the stolen vehicles had keys still inside and only a few cars have been recovered.

Police ask you to not leave your vehicle running as it will likely allow easier access for someone to steal it. They say you should only leave your vehicle running if you have a remote start, as that will not allow the vehicle to be driven.

Several law enforcement agencies in the area are asking you to Lock It Down, QC.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day from 6 AM Monday until Noon Tuesday for accumulating snow.
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow Monday morning-Tuesday morning
This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer...
Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds
The East Moline Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire in the 200 block of 29th Avenue.
East Moline Fire Department responds to house fire with flames and smoke
Several officers allegedly found Bolton Jr., 39, with 28.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Clinton man arrested on methamphetamine-related charges
Acapulco Cafe in Rock Island says customers haven’t been coming in as much as they’d expect,...
Illinois restaurants hoping for dine-in customers

Latest News

Davenport Fire Department responds to house with heavy smoke Saturday
COVID variants
Augustana epidemiologist explains COVID-19 variants
Epidemiologist explains COVID-19 variants
Police car
One person shot in Rock Island Sunday morning