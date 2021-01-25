Several vehicles stolen in Fort Madison

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison Police are putting out a reminder to lock your cars and not leave your vehicle running. Officials say several vehicles have been stolen in the last few days. Police say all of the stolen vehicles had keys still inside and only a few cars have been recovered.

Police ask you to not leave your vehicle running as it will likely allow easier access for someone to steal it. They say you should only leave your vehicle running if you have a remote start, as that will not allow the vehicle to be driven.

Several law enforcement agencies in the area are asking you to Lock It Down, QC.

