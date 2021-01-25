Advertisement

Sherrard School District receives COVID-19 vaccine for staff

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Sherrard, Ill., (KWQC) - Sherrard School District vaccinated their staff on Friday, January 22 as part of vaccination phase 1B.

The district says 170 out of their 225 staff members chose to get the Moderna vaccine from the Mercer County Health Department. Sherrard’s superintendent says getting the majority of teachers and staff vaccinated is exciting and provides some hope of a more normal school year in the future.

“I think there was a sense of relief or a sense that we are finally doing something about this that’s proactive, that’s meaningful, and will have a positive outcome. I think that everyone sensed that and was grateful for the opportunity because they know a lot of people around the country aren’t able to get the vaccine yet so I think there was a strong sense of gratitude and relief,” says Alan Boucher, Superintendent at Sherrard.

Sherrard will get their second dose of the Moderna vaccine on February 19.

Sherrard School District vaccinated their staff on Friday, January 22 as part of vaccination phase 1B.
