Spring Decor & Design

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Living Vintage (now closed) in Davenport is the featured business showing off new spring design and decor ideas in a segment produced and aired in February, 2020 (before COVID mitigations). Get some fresh ideas to add spring color to your home and office here.

The Living Vintage retail store in Davenport has permanently closed as a result of financial difficulties of the pandemic. However, the ladies now have a store called Iowa Roots Home Decor in their hometown of DeWitt. You can also shop online. See below!

Iowa Roots Home Decor / 1610 11th St. / DeWitt, IA / 563-484-9757 / info@iowarootshome.com

