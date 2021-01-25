Test Iowa sites to close early Monday due to expected snowfall

Iowa (KWQC) - State of Iowa officials announced on Monday they will be closing its five Test Iowa drive-thru sites early due to the expected snowfall throughout the state.

KWQC’s First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Day for the TV6 viewing area.

The sites below will be closing early Monday.

Council Bluffs to close at 11:00 a.m. today

Des Moines to close at 12:00 p.m. today

Cedar Rapids to close at 2:00 p.m. today

Davenport to close at 2:00 p.m. today

Waterloo to close at 3:00 p.m. today

For Tuesday, Jan. 26, state officials say the state-operated sites will open two hours late. Any additional announcements regarding changes in hours will be made on the local level.

All individuals who had appointments previously scheduled after the close times today, or between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday will receive an email that indicates the site is closed and that they can bring their QR code to any of the five sites during open hours and get tested. There is no need to take the assessment again or schedule a new appointment time.

Individuals who wish to be tested at any site must first complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.

