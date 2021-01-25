Advertisement

Warren County vaccination slots fill up; residents asked to call next week

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Warren County, Illinois Health Department announced Monday all of their COVID-19 vaccination clinic spots have been filled for January, 27.

Officials say they plan to hold a vaccination clinic on a weekly basis and specifics of those clinics will be determined once they know how many doses they’ll receive that week.

Residents in the county are asked to call 309-734-4914 every Monday for an appointment for that week’s clinic.

Officials ask that residents do not leave a message and that due to the high volume of calls they’re receiving, they will not return messages.

“At this point, there is much more demand for the vaccine than supply,” officials said. “Remember that we are all in this together so please be patient and treat others with kindness.”

