Western Illinois University announces the passing of retired mascot, Rocky

Western Illinois University is mourning the loss of its retired mascot, Col. Rock III (Rocky).

School officials announced on Monday Rock had passed away that morning.

“He would have celebrated his 11th birthday on March 3,” school officials announced. “Rocky joined the Western Illinois University family on May 15, 2010 as a 10-week-old puppy, and for more than eight years, Rocky (aka Col. Rock III), WIU’s first official four-legged mascot since the 1970s, charmed people on and off campus with his winning personality, tricks and Bulldog smile.”

“Rocky, who lived with his people, Joe (executive director of auxiliary services and risk management) and Ketra Roselieb (executive director of personnel and financial affairs) – and their newborn son, Aiden – officially retired in May 2018. Joe was named Rocky’s owner and caretaker when the 10-week-old pup arrived in Macomb nearly 11 years ago. The Roseliebs are also the owners and caretakers of Rocky’s younger cousin, Ray (Col. Rock IV), who joined the family in June 2018. While Rocky still made a few public appearances after his official retirement, due to his age and declining health, he was content just hanging around the house in recent months and getting waited on hand and paw.

“Raising and training Rocky is among one of the biggest highlights of my career. He was a part of the Roselieb family – and the Leatherneck family – for nearly 11 years. It has been an honor and privilege to care for Rocky. He was the perfect dog to bring the mascot program back to life, and it was truly a privilege and a joy being his person. Ketra and I will miss him so much, as will so many others. He was such a good boy.” – Joe Roselieb.

