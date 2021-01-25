Advertisement

Winter Storm Safety Tips

Red Cross Offers Tips On Staying Safe During Winter Storm
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With a major winter storm bearing down on the Quad City area, the American Red Cross has some tips to keep in mind during and after the storm. First off, stay off the road is possible, but if you must drive, the Red Cross says to follow these tips:

· Give your full attention to the road.

· Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on snowy roadways.

· Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather.

· Don’t pass snow plows.

· Ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways.

· If you become stranded, stay in the vehicle and wait to help. Do not leave the vehicle to search for assistance unless help is visible within 100 yards. You can quickly become disoriented and confused in blowing snow.

· Display a trouble sign to indicate you need help. Hang a brightly colored cloth (preferably red) on the vehicle.

  • Run the engine occasionally to keep warm. Turn on the engine for about 10 minutes each hour (or five minutes every half hour). Running the engine for only short periods reduces the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and conserves fuel. Use the heater while the engine is running. Keep the exhaust pipe clear of snow, and slightly open a downwind window for ventilation.
  • Leave the overhead light on when the engine is running so that you can be seen.

If you go outside during the storm, the Red Cross offers these tips to keep yourself safe.

· Wear layers of clothing, a hat, mittens and waterproof, insulated boots.

· When shoveling snow, do a few stretching exercises to warm up your body. This will reduce your chances of muscle injury.

· Avoid overexertion, such as shoveling heavy snow, pushing a vehicle, or walking in deep snow. The strain from the cold and the hard labor may cause a heart attack. Sweating could lead to a chill and hypothermia.

· Check on your neighbors, especially elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children.

· Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.

· Watch for hypothermia and frostbite. Hypothermia symptoms include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. Frostbite symptoms include numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration or waxy feeling skin.

`
`
