Bettendorf house fire requires multiple QC fire departments

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A large house fire in Bettendorf required reinforcements Tuesday.

Around 1:45 P.M., the Bettendorf Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire taking place in a detached garage on the 6700 block of Jakes Ave., near Forest Grove Rd. Bettendorf Fire Department received additional help from both Davenport and Riverdale Fire Departments to get the situation under control.

In total, two vehicles were damaged during the blaze, and according to our TV6 crew on the scene, the front of the garage had fallen off. The good news is that there were no injuries to report.

According to the Bettendorf Fire Department, there is no damage estimate at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

