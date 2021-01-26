Davenport Schools To Send Parent Survey
District Wants Surveys Completed By January 29th
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ahead of a possible return to full face-to-face learning, Davenport School leaders are asking parents to complete a survey of their preferences for their child’s education for the remainder of the school year. They are asking parents to chose one of the following:
I am 100 percent online and will stay 100 percent online.
I am face to face and will continue to be 100 percent face to face.
I am online and will return to 100 percent face to face.
I am face to face and will choose to go 100 percent online.
Students in grades 3-12 will have the survey link emailed to their Gmail accounts from building principals. Officials ask that the surveys be filled out by January 29th.
