Davenport Schools To Send Parent Survey

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ahead of a possible return to full face-to-face learning, Davenport School leaders are asking parents to complete a survey of their preferences for their child’s education for the remainder of the school year. They are asking parents to chose one of the following:

I am 100 percent online and will stay 100 percent online.

I am face to face and will continue to be 100 percent face to face.

I am online and will return to 100 percent face to face.

I am face to face and will choose to go 100 percent online.

Students in grades 3-12 will have the survey link emailed to their Gmail accounts from building principals. Officials ask that the surveys be filled out by January 29th.

Davenport School Survey (Davenport Community Schools)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.