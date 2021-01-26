DeWitt garbage routes will not run Tuesday; will run one day late

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - A garbage notice was issued for the city of DeWitt due to the snowfall amount.

City officials say due to the winter storm the residential garbage routes will not run on Tuesday, Jan. 26. All garbage collection will run one day late this week.

In a message from Republic, the city’s garbage and recycling hauler, they said they thank everyone for understanding.

“As we strive to put safety first for our drivers and communities, we have decided to suspend collection services for Tuesday, 1/26/21 due to adverse winter weather conditions. This will result in a one day delay in service for the remainder of the week with Friday routes being run on Saturday 1/30. Please advise residents to put their trash and recycling out one day later than their normal service day. Thank you in advance for your help and understanding, please reach out if you have any questions.”

DEWITT GARBAGE NOTICE - DUE TO WEATHER, GARBAGE COLLECTION WILL RUN ONE DAY LATE THIS WEEK Due to the incoming winter... Posted by City of DeWitt, Iowa on Monday, January 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.