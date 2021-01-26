East Moline suspends trash collection Tuesday due to weather

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Trash pick up in the city of East Moline has been suspended for Tuesday, Jan. 26.

City officials on Monday said this will result in a one day delay in service.

“As we strive to put safety first for our drivers and communities, we have decided to suspend collection services for Tuesday, 1/26/21 due to adverse winter weather conditions,” officials said on Facebook. “This will result in a one day delay in service for the remainder of the week with Friday routes being run on Saturday 1/30. Please put your trash and recycling out one day later than their normal service day. Thank you in advance for your help and understanding.”

