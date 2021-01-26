Advertisement

East Moline suspends trash collection Tuesday due to weather

Trash pick up in the city of East Moline has been suspended for Tuesday, Jan. 26. City...
Trash pick up in the city of East Moline has been suspended for Tuesday, Jan. 26. City officials on Monday said this will result in a one day delay in service.(KWQC, East Moline)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Trash pick up in the city of East Moline has been suspended for Tuesday, Jan. 26.

City officials on Monday said this will result in a one day delay in service.

“As we strive to put safety first for our drivers and communities, we have decided to suspend collection services for Tuesday, 1/26/21 due to adverse winter weather conditions,” officials said on Facebook. “This will result in a one day delay in service for the remainder of the week with Friday routes being run on Saturday 1/30. Please put your trash and recycling out one day later than their normal service day. Thank you in advance for your help and understanding.”

Jan. 25, 2021: Garbage Pickup - Schedule Change As we strive to put safety first for our drivers and communities, we...

Posted by City of East Moline on Monday, January 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blowing and drifting snow continue into the midday hours.
FIRST ALERT DAY for snow and blowing snow Tuesday morning
`
Snow emergencies declared in the Quad Cities Area
Police say they are looking for an additional suspect, Dayton Earl Michael Elliot, for one...
Police: Man wanted, another arrested following stabbings in Muscatine
In what Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called a "mass murder," a pregnant woman and four other...
Teen held in Indiana killings of 5, including pregnant woman
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

`
Snow emergencies declared in the Quad Cities Area
City officials in Silvis are letting residents know they are moving trash pick-up to Wednesday,...
Garbage collection in Silvis to move to Wednesday
A garbage notice was issued for the city of DeWitt due to the snowfall amount.
DeWitt garbage routes will not run Tuesday; will run one day late
The Clinton LumberKings announced today that Jack Dahm will be the Field Manager leading the...
Clinton Lumberkings hire Jack Dahm as new manager