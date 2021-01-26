Eight Additional Cases Of Covid-19 Variant Found In Illiinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -/The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Chicago Department of Public Health announced eight additional cases of Covid-19 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom. Health officials previously announced a single case of the variant in Chicago on January 15. The eight cases announced today bring the state total to nine. All nine cases are in the Chicago area and the patients range in age from 12 to 63 years old.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says “early studies have found that this variant spreads more easily than what we have seen with the current prevailing variant. We are closely following to see if there is evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease or death. Based on the information available now, the vaccine will still be effective.”

Health officials say they expect to see more cases of this variant and urge residents to continue to protect themselves by wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands.

Illinois coronavirus (Associated Press)

