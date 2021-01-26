Free COVID-19 testing available at mobile sites in Illinois
Published: Jan. 26, 2021
Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health are announcing several mobile testing sites throughout the state.
The teams are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.
Anyone is eligible to be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required.
Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
|COUNTY
|DATE
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|HOURS
|Boone
|Jan. 27 & 29
Jan. 31
|Boone County Admin. Campus
Fiesta Market Parking Lot
|1212 Logan Ave. Belvidere
400 W. Chrysler Dr. Belvidere
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Cooke
|Jan. 25 - 31
Jan. 25
Jan. 25
Jan. 26
Jan. 27 & 30
Jan. 28
Jan. 28
Jan. 29
Jan. 30
Jan. 30
Jan. 30 - 31
Jan. 31
|Cicero Fairgrounds
Fernando and Graeme
Eastern Aurora Flea Market
Supermercado La Chiquita
Family Focus Parking Lot
Aldi - Fox Valley Flea Market
Unity Jr. High School
Fernanda and Graeme
Affordable Recovery Home Campus
Parkway Garden Christian Church
Commissioners Park District
Bennett Day
|34th and Laramie Cicero
3401 Mt. Prospect Rd. Franklin Park
175 N. State St. Aurora
651 Ashland Ave. Aurora
1500 S. 59 Ct. Cicero
1410 E. New York St. Aurora
2115 S. 54th Ave. Cicero
3401 Mt. Prospect Rd. Franklin Park
13636 South Western Blue Island
6600 S. King Dr. Chicago
12600 Kedzie Ave. Chicago
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Kane
|Jan. 27 & 31
|Elgin Community College
|1700 Spartan Dr. Elgin
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Kankakee
|Jan. 26 & 29
|Kankakee Co. Health Dept.
|2390 W. Station St. Kankakee
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Lake
|Jan. 25
Jan. 30
|Grant Township
CRSM Parking Lot
|26725 W. Molidor Rd. Ingleside
3106 Belvidere Rd. Waukegan
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|McHenry
|Jan. 30
|Lippold Park East entrance
|851 W. Rt. 176 Crystal Lake
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Ogle
|Jan. 31
|Ogle Co. Health Dept.
|510 Lincoln Hwy Rochelle
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Rock Island
|Jan. 28
|TaxSlayer Center
|1201 River Dr. Moline
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|Will
|Jan. 31
|Plainfield Central
|24120 Fort Beggs Dr. Plainfield
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
