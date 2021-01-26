Free COVID-19 testing available at mobile sites in Illinois

Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health are announcing several mobile testing sites throughout the state.

The teams are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.

Anyone is eligible to be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required.

Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Boone Jan. 27 & 29

Jan. 31 Boone County Admin. Campus

Fiesta Market Parking Lot 1212 Logan Ave. Belvidere

400 W. Chrysler Dr. Belvidere 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cooke Jan. 25 - 31

Jan. 25

Jan. 25

Jan. 26

Jan. 27 & 30

Jan. 28

Jan. 28

Jan. 29

Jan. 30

Jan. 30

Jan. 30 - 31

Jan. 31 Cicero Fairgrounds

Fernando and Graeme

Eastern Aurora Flea Market

Supermercado La Chiquita

Family Focus Parking Lot

Aldi - Fox Valley Flea Market

Unity Jr. High School

Fernanda and Graeme

Affordable Recovery Home Campus

Parkway Garden Christian Church

Commissioners Park District

Bennett Day 34th and Laramie Cicero

3401 Mt. Prospect Rd. Franklin Park

175 N. State St. Aurora

651 Ashland Ave. Aurora

1500 S. 59 Ct. Cicero

1410 E. New York St. Aurora

2115 S. 54th Ave. Cicero

3401 Mt. Prospect Rd. Franklin Park

13636 South Western Blue Island

6600 S. King Dr. Chicago

12600 Kedzie Ave. Chicago 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Kane Jan. 27 & 31 Elgin Community College 1700 Spartan Dr. Elgin 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Kankakee Jan. 26 & 29 Kankakee Co. Health Dept. 2390 W. Station St. Kankakee 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Lake Jan. 25

Jan. 30 Grant Township

CRSM Parking Lot 26725 W. Molidor Rd. Ingleside

3106 Belvidere Rd. Waukegan 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. McHenry Jan. 30 Lippold Park East entrance 851 W. Rt. 176 Crystal Lake 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Ogle Jan. 31 Ogle Co. Health Dept. 510 Lincoln Hwy Rochelle 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Rock Island Jan. 28 TaxSlayer Center 1201 River Dr. Moline 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Will Jan. 31 Plainfield Central 24120 Fort Beggs Dr. Plainfield 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

