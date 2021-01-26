Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing available at mobile sites in Illinois

Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health are announcing several mobile...
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health are announcing several mobile testing sites throughout the state.

The teams are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.

Anyone is eligible to be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. 

Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTYDATELOCATIONADDRESSHOURS
BooneJan. 27 & 29
Jan. 31		Boone County Admin. Campus
Fiesta Market Parking Lot		1212 Logan Ave. Belvidere
400 W. Chrysler Dr. Belvidere		8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
CookeJan. 25 - 31
Jan. 25
Jan. 25
Jan. 26
Jan. 27 & 30
Jan. 28
Jan. 28
Jan. 29
Jan. 30
Jan. 30
Jan. 30 - 31
Jan. 31		Cicero Fairgrounds
Fernando and Graeme
Eastern Aurora Flea Market
Supermercado La Chiquita
Family Focus Parking Lot
Aldi - Fox Valley Flea Market
Unity Jr. High School
Fernanda and Graeme
Affordable Recovery Home Campus
Parkway Garden Christian Church
Commissioners Park District
Bennett Day		34th and Laramie Cicero
3401 Mt. Prospect Rd. Franklin Park
175 N. State St. Aurora
651 Ashland Ave. Aurora
1500 S. 59 Ct. Cicero
1410 E. New York St. Aurora
2115 S. 54th Ave. Cicero
3401 Mt. Prospect Rd. Franklin Park
13636 South Western Blue Island
6600 S. King Dr. Chicago
12600 Kedzie Ave. Chicago		8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
KaneJan. 27 & 31Elgin Community College1700 Spartan Dr. Elgin8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
KankakeeJan. 26 & 29Kankakee Co. Health Dept.2390 W. Station St. Kankakee8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
LakeJan. 25
Jan. 30		Grant Township
CRSM Parking Lot		26725 W. Molidor Rd. Ingleside
3106 Belvidere Rd. Waukegan		8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
McHenryJan. 30Lippold Park East entrance851 W. Rt. 176 Crystal Lake8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
OgleJan. 31Ogle Co. Health Dept.510 Lincoln Hwy Rochelle8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Rock IslandJan. 28TaxSlayer Center1201 River Dr. Moline8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
WillJan. 31Plainfield Central24120 Fort Beggs Dr. Plainfield8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

