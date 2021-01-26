Garbage collection in Silvis to move to Wednesday

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - City officials in Silvis are letting residents know they are moving trash pick-up to Wednesday, Jan. 27. This decision was made due to the weather according to officials.

The pick-up that was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26, will now move to Wednesday.

