Garbage collection in Silvis to move to Wednesday

City officials in Silvis are letting residents know they are moving trash pick-up to Wednesday,...
City officials in Silvis are letting residents know they are moving trash pick-up to Wednesday, Jan. 27.(kwqc, city of silvivs)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - City officials in Silvis are letting residents know they are moving trash pick-up to Wednesday, Jan. 27. This decision was made due to the weather according to officials.

The pick-up that was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26, will now move to Wednesday.

Attention Silvis Residents! 📢 Garbage & Recycling pick-up for tomorrow (Tuesday, January 26th, 2021) will be moved to Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 due to the weather.

Posted by City of Silvis on Monday, January 25, 2021

