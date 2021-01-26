Advertisement

Iowa officials report 803 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 803 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 314,066 cases and 4,492 deaths since the pandemic began. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, showed a 14-day positivity rate of 10.3% and a 7-day positivity rate of 8%.

More than 1.45 million Iowans have been tested and 276,452 have recovered from the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The website also showed 415 people were hospitalized in Iowa, up from 383 reported Monday.

Of those, 78 were in the intensive care unit and 49 were admitted to the hospital over a 24-hour period. Thirty-seven people were on ventilators, according to the website.

Check out TV6′s Tracking the Curve page to see a breakdown of local cases.

