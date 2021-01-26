MidAmerican adds overnight line crews due to winter storm

(KWQC) - MidAmerican has sent out a minimum of two people to respond to incidents throughout the winter storm’s duration according to officials.

They announced on Monday they would be adding overnight line crews to its Des Moines, Council Bluffs and southeast Iowa locations including Avoca, Clarinda, Red Oak and Shenandoah. In Iowa City, officials say they will place additional crews on call.

In the Quad Cities, they are extending daytime line crew shits by several hours and will reassess based on conditions.

“We don’t anticipate that the snow alone will significantly impact our system, and the NWS forecast does not indicate ice or extreme wind threats,” officials said in the release. “However, winter storms impact driving conditions and could result in vehicles striking power poles. The conditions also affect our crews while they’re responding to a location or restoring service.”

Customers are able to sign up for real-time service interruption updates through the My Account link.

Officials say customers can also view and/or report outages by clicking the Outages link on their site.

