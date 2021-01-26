Advertisement

MidAmerican adds overnight line crews due to winter storm

(WOWT)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:32 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - MidAmerican has sent out a minimum of two people to respond to incidents throughout the winter storm’s duration according to officials.

They announced on Monday they would be adding overnight line crews to its Des Moines, Council Bluffs and southeast Iowa locations including Avoca, Clarinda, Red Oak and Shenandoah. In Iowa City, officials say they will place additional crews on call.

In the Quad Cities, they are extending daytime line crew shits by several hours and will reassess based on conditions.

“We don’t anticipate that the snow alone will significantly impact our system, and the NWS forecast does not indicate ice or extreme wind threats,” officials said in the release. “However, winter storms impact driving conditions and could result in vehicles striking power poles. The conditions also affect our crews while they’re responding to a location or restoring service.”

Customers are able to sign up for real-time service interruption updates through the My Account link.

Officials say customers can also view and/or report outages by clicking the Outages link on their site.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight Accumulation
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow Monday-Tuesday morning
`
Snow emergencies declared in the Quad Cities Area
29-year-old Hazel L. Ivy, has been arrested and charged with murder after her 7-year-old...
Galesburg mother charged with first-degree murder in 7-year-old daughter’s death
Police say they are looking for an additional suspect, Dayton Earl Michael Elliot, for one...
Police: Man wanted, another arrested following stabbings in Muscatine
Police say 39-year-old Devin J. Johnson, of Rock Island, is being charged with attempted murder...
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

Illinois coronavirus
Eight Additional Cases Of Covid-19 Variant Found In Illiinois
Winter storm will delay recycling collection in Muscatine this week
Winter Storm Delays Recycling Collection In Muscatine
Milestones Cancels Meal Deliveries Because Of Snow Storm
Milestones Delays Senior Meal Deliveries Due To Winter Storm
Sherrard School District vaccinated their staff on Friday, January 22 as part of vaccination...
Sherrard School District receives COVID-19 vaccine for staff