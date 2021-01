DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Milestones Area Agency on Aging will not be providing Home Meal Deliveries in Scott or Clinton Counties on Tuesday 1/26 because of the winter storm. Meal delivery service is expected to resume on Wednesday.

Milestones Cancels Meal Deliveries Because Of Snow Storm (Milestones Agency)

