Moline Fire Department reminds residents to keep hydrants cleared of ice and snow

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the Moline Fire Department are reminding residents to check their neighborhood’s hydrants to make sure they’re cleared from snow and ice.

“We also ask that you stay home if possible,” fire officials said. “If you must commute, please give yourself extra time. The Mayor has declared a “snow emergency,” which means vehicles must be cleared from designated snow routes, essential for emergency vehicles.”

Posted by Moline Fire Department on Monday, January 25, 2021

