Advertisement

No-fly list: Southwest last to ban emotional-support animals

In this Feb. 9, 2012 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 waits to take off at Chicago's...
In this Feb. 9, 2012 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 waits to take off at Chicago's Midway Airport as another lands. Airfares are up and headed higher in summer 2012.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Emotional-support animals are no longer free to roam about the cabin on Southwest Airlines either.

The airline said Monday that it will let passengers bring trained service dogs in the cabin, but starting March 1, emotional-support animals are out.

The airline says anyone who wants to bring a dog or cat on board after that will have to pay a fee and keep the animal in a carrier under a seat.

Other airlines have made similar changes in their animal policies.

The Transportation Department says airlines don’t have to let passengers bring an animal on board for free by claiming it provides emotional support.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow Monday-Tuesday morning
`
Snow emergencies declared in the Quad Cities Area
29-year-old Hazel L. Ivy, has been arrested and charged with murder after her 7-year-old...
Galesburg mother charged with first-degree murder in 7-year-old daughter’s death
Police say they are looking for an additional suspect, Dayton Earl Michael Elliot, for one...
Police: Man wanted, another arrested following stabbings in Muscatine
Police say 39-year-old Devin J. Johnson, of Rock Island, is being charged with attempted murder...
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor
Illinois coronavirus
Eight Additional Cases Of Covid-19 Variant Found In Illiinois
Winter storm will delay recycling collection in Muscatine this week
Winter Storm Delays Recycling Collection In Muscatine
President Joe Biden's German shepherds Champ and Major moved in over the weekend.
Pets are back: Biden’s 2 dogs settle in at White House