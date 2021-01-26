Police: Moline woman charged with setting fire in Davenport hotel

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline woman is awaiting trial on a methamphetamine charge in Rock Island County was arrested Monday after police say she set a fire in a Davenport hotel Friday.

Stephanie Ann File, 35, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of first-degree arson, a Class B felony. Bond was set at $25,000 cash-only.

She also faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor; trespassing, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor; and fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, in two other cases.

File has a preliminary hearing Feb. 5, court records show.

According to a Davenport Police Department arrest affidavit, File set a fire in the Days Inn, 7222 Northwest Boulevard, around 7:17 p.m. Friday.

People were present in the building at the time of the fire, according to the arrest affidavit.

TV6 has reached out to city officials for more details on the fire.

According to an arrest affidavit, File stole beer and two bottles of lighter fluid from the QC Mart, 6807 Northwest Boulevard, before the fire at Days Inn.

Around 2:48 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 1000 block of Warren Street and found File inside a property that was condemned by the city.

According to an arrest affidavit, she got inside the property by breaking a window and caused more than $300 in damage.

Officers told her multiple times to surrender. Instead, File barricaded herself in the attic, and officers had to force their way in and physically removed her, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, File had a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue next to her belongings in the attic.

According to the affidavit, a bag of suspected methamphetamine was also located on the steps leading to the attic.

According to Rock Island County court records, File was arrested in April 2020 on charges of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and obstructing justice, a Class 3 felony. Court records show she was released on a recognizance bond.

She will be back in court Feb. 12 for a status hearing. File also has two pending DUI cases, court records show.

