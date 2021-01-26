Rock Island County Health Department reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, one death Tuesday
Published: Jan. 26, 2021
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Tuesday reported a woman in her 60s has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 291.
The woman had been hospitalized, according to the health department.
“We send our sincere sympathies to her family and friends,” saID Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.
The health department also reported 25 new cases, bringing the total number to 12,036. As of Tuesday, 36 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.
The new cases are:
- Two women in their 70s
- One woman in her 60s
- Two women in their 40s
- Three women in their 30s
- Four women in their 20s
- Two women in their teens
- One girl younger than 13
- One man in his 70s
- One man in his 60s
- Three men in their 50s
- One man in his 40s
- One man in his 20s
- One man in his teens
- Two boys in their teens
