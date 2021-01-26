Rock Island County Health Department reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, one death Tuesday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Tuesday reported a woman in her 60s has died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 291.

The woman had been hospitalized, according to the health department.

“We send our sincere sympathies to her family and friends,” saID Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The health department also reported 25 new cases, bringing the total number to 12,036. As of Tuesday, 36 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

Two women in their 70s

One woman in her 60s

Two women in their 40s

Three women in their 30s

Four women in their 20s

Two women in their teens

One girl younger than 13

One man in his 70s

One man in his 60s

Three men in their 50s

One man in his 40s

One man in his 20s

One man in his teens

Two boys in their teens

