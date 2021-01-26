Snow winds down today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from until 12 PM Tuesday for heavy snow***

A First Alert Day continues as snow continues to fall roughly along and north of I-80 this morning. An additional inch or two is likely in the QC with another 2″-4″ possible north of highway 30 through midday. While snowfall totals have generally ranged from 4″-8″ impacts remain high due to blowing and drifting snow today. Temps will remain steady today in the upper 20s despite north winds gusting close to 30 mph. Snow will wind down this afternoon, but not for long. Another quick hitting system will arrive on Wednesday morning bringing another chance for snow mainly south of I-80, but amounts will be very light. Cold air will return on Thursday morning as we bottom out near 0º with fresh snow and on the ground and clear skies. We are keeping an eye on another system for the first half of this weekend that could bring us another round of snow and rain.

TODAY: Snow winds down. High: 29º Wind: N 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 16°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few snow showers. High: 24º.

