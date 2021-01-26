Advertisement

Some health experts suggest double-masking to stop spread of COVID-19 variants

By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More experts are saying wearing two masks or masks with extra layers could be more effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and the new strains of the virus that are emerging.

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told TODAY on Monday he believes extra layers could lower the risk of an infected person spreading the virus to others because of the barriers.

“It just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective,” Fauci said.

A January Virginia Tech study also concluded with recommending a “three-layer mask consisting of outer layers of a flexible, tightly woven fabric and an inner layer consisting of a material designed to filter out particles.”

While the extra layers may prove to be more effective, infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld at Baptist Memorial Healthcare in Memphis told WMC he believes a stronger emphasis needs to be placed on social distancing.

“What we do have in this country is enough room for anybody who wants to be six or ten feet apart from someone else to be six feet apart,” Threlkeld said. “I think social distancing always has been and remains the key.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the variants originating from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, spread more easily and quickly than other variants. A British government preliminary analysis shows there may be an increase in the severity of the disease in the UK strain.

The CDC has yet to update its guidance on the variants to include double-masking, but it does continue to recommend wearing face coverings, practicing proper hand hygiene and social distancing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blowing and drifting snow continue into the midday hours.
FIRST ALERT DAY for snow and blowing snow Tuesday morning
`
Snow emergencies declared in the Quad Cities Area
Police say they are looking for an additional suspect, Dayton Earl Michael Elliot, for one...
Police: Man wanted, another arrested following stabbings in Muscatine
In what Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called a "mass murder," a pregnant woman and four other...
Teen held in Indiana killings of 5, including pregnant woman
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

The order is an early blow to the Biden administration, which has proposed far-reaching changes...
Judge bars Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban
Kerry V. Clark, 60, and Precious N. Sims, 21 are charged with first-degree and possession of a...
Woman pleads not guilty in East Moline fatal stabbing
A Palestinian woman checks the nylon cover on the roof of her house on a rainy day in a poor...
U.S. announces restoration of relations with Palestinians
President Joe Biden's latest executive orders focus on relief for COVID-19's economic toll.
Biden to order end of federally run private prisons
In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with...
Biden, in first call with Putin, presses on Navalny, treaty