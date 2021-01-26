Vaccinations continue in Quad Cities Area retirement communities

(KWQC) - Vaccinations continued in retirement communities across the Quad Cities area on Monday. In Eldridge, many residents and staff at Grand Haven received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I care about other people as well as protecting myself,” Sue Collins said, a resident and retired registered nurse. “Let’s get through this virus and let’s stop it,” she said.

Judith Weiss was also among the residents at Grand Haven getting vaccinated. Weiss, a new resident, was getting her first shot and said she’s been waiting for her turn.

“Great. I’ve been wanting it for quite a while so that makes me feel really good,” Weiss said.

For staff at Good Samaritan Society in Davenport, it was an exciting time.

“We’re looking forward to this for our residents and being able to open opportunities to our families coming in,” said Hallie Hansell, a CNA at the facility. “I’m hoping by me getting the vaccination it will open the eyes to others so that they’ll be ready to get the vaccination and we can slow the spread.”

Hansell said residents are looking forward to seeing their families again. Good Samaritan’s activities and social services recently set up outdoor visits in their distanced patio so families can see residents.

“It’s a great experience so that they’re able to see their loved ones, but from afar,” she said, “We are looking ahead. We’re excited to see family members again. We’ve been missing the families. They have us. The residents have us which is great, however, just to be able to see the family members again would be wonderful,” she said.

Norma Schumann was among the residents at Good Samaritan who received the shot. She said the vaccination didn’t hurt.

“After I had it I didn’t have any, ‘oh I don’t feel so good’ or anything like that. Nothing like that. I was just fine. It was just like I didn’t have it,” she said.

Schumann used to work at Good Samaritan and is now a resident. She said for the past year, quarantining hasn’t been too bad for her because she used to work there. She said she was initially indecisive about getting the vaccine, but chose to do so.

“I thought at first ‘well maybe you shouldn’t. You better think about this Norma’, but I tell you what. I got to the point where I thought, no just do it,” she said, “You just think it out as much as you can and go from there and that’s what I’ve done.”

She said she’s looking forward to continued good health.

“Just staying well. That’s the most important thing just staying well.”

“We’re just excited. I just want to say thank you to the staff at Good Samaritan and we’re ready to slow the spread,” Hansell said.

