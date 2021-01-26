Village of Coal Valley pushes trash pick-up back by a day due to weather

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Due to “adverse winter weather conditions” officials in Coal Valley announced Republic Services will push back garbage collection by a day.

“Republic Services is suspending garbage collection for Tuesday, January 26th and collection will now be Wednesday, January 27th,” officials said on Facebook.

They thank residents for their cooperation.

