Village of Coal Valley pushes trash pick-up back by a day due to weather

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Due to “adverse winter weather conditions” officials in Coal Valley announced Republic Services will push back garbage collection by a day.

“Republic Services is suspending garbage collection for Tuesday, January 26th and collection will now be Wednesday, January 27th,” officials said on Facebook.

They thank residents for their cooperation.

Posted by Village of Coal Valley on Monday, January 25, 2021

