Winter Cycling in the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

As the winter season stretches out, why hibernate inside? If you have a mountain bike, consider winter biking! There are many biking enthusiasts in the Quad Cities who take advantage of the frozen ground and don’t stop biking just because the temperature drops below 32 degrees.

Becky Bernard is an outdoor bicycling enthusiast and member of FORC (Friends of Off-Road Cycling) and is the guest on PSL to describe the fun of biking in the winter (in addition to the rest of the year) as a great way to get out of the house, get some exercise, and enjoy the fantastic scenery.

Watch the segment to learn more about the type of bikes that work best and the gear you might need to stay warm (goggles are a must!) while pedaling over those snowy trails. The QC has 10 mountain biking trails that FORC has built and maintained. Get in touch with FORC at their website (below) or on their Facebook page (below).

Friends of Off-Road Cycling Quad Cities / on FACEBOOK

