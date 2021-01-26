Winter Storm Delays Recycling Collection In Muscatine

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Republic Services has announced that it will suspend recycling collection in Muscatine on Tuesday, January 26, but the City of Muscatine says there will not be a delay in refuse collection due to the weather.

A Republic spokesperson says they will delay collection of recyclables on Tuesday for the safety of employees. As a result, collections will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

However, the city of Muscatine will still collect garbage as usual. City officials are asking residents to be careful where they place garbage and recycling containers the rest of the week. “The containers can be placed in their driveways when possible, as long as the collection truck can still reach them,” Dave Popp, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Muscatine, said. “Some residents will have to place them in the streets unless they are able to shovel a spot out in the frozen windrow behind the curb to set the can.”

