Advertisement

Winter Storm Delays Recycling Collection In Muscatine

Garbage collection to continue normally
Winter storm will delay recycling collection in Muscatine this week
Winter storm will delay recycling collection in Muscatine this week(City of Muscatine)
By Sharon DeRycke
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Republic Services has announced that it will suspend recycling collection in Muscatine on Tuesday, January 26, but the City of Muscatine says there will not be a delay in refuse collection due to the weather.

A Republic spokesperson says they will delay collection of recyclables on Tuesday for the safety of employees. As a result, collections will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

However, the city of Muscatine will still collect garbage as usual. City officials are asking residents to be careful where they place garbage and recycling containers the rest of the week. “The containers can be placed in their driveways when possible, as long as the collection truck can still reach them,” Dave Popp, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Muscatine, said. “Some residents will have to place them in the streets unless they are able to shovel a spot out in the frozen windrow behind the curb to set the can.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow totals
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow Monday-Tuesday morning
`
Snow emergencies declared in the Quad Cities Area
29-year-old Hazel L. Ivy, has been arrested and charged with murder after her 7-year-old...
Galesburg mother charged with first-degree murder in 7-year-old daughter’s death
Police say they are looking for an additional suspect, Dayton Earl Michael Elliot, for one...
Police: Man wanted, another arrested following stabbings in Muscatine
Police say 39-year-old Devin J. Johnson, of Rock Island, is being charged with attempted murder...
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

Illinois coronavirus
Eight Additional Cases Of Covid-19 Variant Found In Illiinois
Milestones Cancels Meal Deliveries Because Of Snow Storm
Milestones Delays Senior Meal Deliveries Due To Winter Storm
Sherrard School District vaccinated their staff on Friday, January 22 as part of vaccination...
Sherrard School District receives COVID-19 vaccine for staff
Sherrard School District vaccinated their staff on Friday, January 22 as part of vaccination...
Sherrard School District receives COVID-19 vaccine for staff