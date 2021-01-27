107 recoveries from Covid-19 in Whiteside Co. in the last 24 hours
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WHITESIDE CO., Illinois (KWQC) - WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - On Tuesday, health officials in Whiteside County announced only 17 new cases of COVID-19, juxtaposed against 107 recoveries in the county. There were also no deaths recorded in Whiteside County.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 5,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The new cases:
- One person under the age of 20
- Three people in their 20′s
- Three people in their 30′s
- Three people in their 40′s
- Three people in their 50′s
- Three people in their 60′s
- One person over the age of 80
County residents can visit this link for more information.
