107 recoveries from Covid-19 in Whiteside Co. in the last 24 hours

No new deaths were recorded.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WHITESIDE CO., Illinois (KWQC) - WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - On Tuesday, health officials in Whiteside County announced only 17 new cases of COVID-19, juxtaposed against 107 recoveries in the county. There were also no deaths recorded in Whiteside County.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 5,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases:

  • One person under the age of 20
  • Three people in their 20′s
  • Three people in their 30′s
  • Three people in their 40′s
  • Three people in their 50′s
  • Three people in their 60′s
  • One person over the age of 80

County residents can visit this link for more information.

