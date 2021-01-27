107 recoveries from Covid-19 in Whiteside Co. in the last 24 hours

WHITESIDE CO., Illinois (KWQC) - WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - On Tuesday, health officials in Whiteside County announced only 17 new cases of COVID-19, juxtaposed against 107 recoveries in the county. There were also no deaths recorded in Whiteside County.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 5,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases:

One person under the age of 20



Three people in their 20′s



Three people in their 30′s



Three people in their 40′s



Three people in their 50′s



Three people in their 60′s



One person over the age of 80



County residents can visit this link for more information.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.