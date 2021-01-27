Acting legend Cloris Leachman dies at age 94

(Gray News) - Cloris Leachman, whose acting career spanned more than 70 years and included an Academy Award-winning role in “The Last Picture Show,” has died at the age of 94, according to multiple reports.

Her longtime manager Juliet Green told Variety of her passing.

Her role as Mary’s landlady Phyllis Lindstrom on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” earned her multiple Emmys a spinoff show, “Phyllis.” Also among her memorable roles was Frau Blucher in the classic comedy “Young Frankenstein.”

Leachman received the 1972 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for portraying the middle-aged wife of a high school coach in “The Last Picture Show,” a coming-of-age drama about high school seniors in a dying Texas town.

As a regular cast member on about a dozen television series, she won a record nine Emmy Awards, eight of which were Primetime Emmys and one of which was a Daytime Emmy.

Leachman won two Primetime Emmys for “Malcolm in the Middle” and her Daytime Emmy for the true story of “The Woman Who Willed a Miracle,” the story of a foster mother who raised a cognitively impaired boy.

“Some parts stay with me for weeks afterward,” she told The Des Moines Register in 2016. “It’s these people that I play. They get under my skin and I just can’t let go of them. I have immersed myself into their lives and into their being so much that they feel like a part of me.”

Born April 30, 1926, in Des Moines, IA, Leachman was performing in area amateur plays by age 17. She went on to major in drama at Northwestern University.

After winning a scholarship as Miss Chicago in the 1946 Miss America beauty pageant, she moved to New York City and acted in the theater, including on Broadway, and on television.

She appeared on many TV sitcoms throughout her career, including “Rhoda,” “The Facts of Life,” and “Raising Hope” and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for that side of her career in 1980.

She also starred in other Mel Brooks’ comedies besides “Young Frankenstein,” including, “High Anxiety” as Nurse Diesel and “History of the World, Part I” as a tavern owner.

At age 82, she competed on the hit reality show “Dancing with the Stars,” where she was the show’s oldest ever contestant.

Leachman became a vegetarian at age 32 and actively supported animal rights through People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. She received the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

She had five children while married to George Englund, an actor, director and producer. The couple divorced in 1979.

