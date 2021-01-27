Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Pam Arndt, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Scott County visited with Paula over the phone to introduce viewers to a couple of adorable & adoptable Miniature Pinschers. In the interview segment, meet “Richard” & “Caprice”. Heartbreakingly, they both came in as strays. Details about their ages and temperament are explained---including the fact that they must be adopted together. It would be best if they were adopted into a household without young children under the age of 12 (because of their size and age----not because of temperament!).

You can also get info on available pets by following the agency on Facebook (see below, too) or using the contact information below. The website has a adoption application available at the homepage.

HUMANE SOCIETY OF SCOTT COUNTY / 2802 W. Central Park / Davenport, Iowa / (563) 388-6655

FORGET THE DIET: If your New Year's Resolution is to get healthier, but you like eating things that make you happy-look... Posted by Humane Society of Scott County on Friday, January 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.