Advertisement

Angerer Eats

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

How are doing when it comes to food preparation? Have you become a little burned out since many of us have spent so much time in the kitchen during the pandemic? If you’d like to find a delicious source to make this a lot easier, consider Angerer Eats. Mary Angerer joins PSL to highlight her services. All food is prepared in a certified kitchen where she prides herself in using the freshest, most wholesome ingredients.

Displayed during the segment are gorgeous charcuterie boards, stuffed green peppers, breakfast burritos, & rigatoni with sausage and cheese, etc. Ordered food comes refrigerated---ready to go (bake in the oven and serve!). See Angerer Eats website for pricing and option. Delivery or pick-up is available. If you need some help with “BIG GAME” parties or Valentine’s Day, she’s taking orders now. Order through the website (and to get more informaiton).

Angerer Eats / 806 40th Avenue / Bettendorf, IA / Call: (563) 505-1886 / Email : Angerereats@gmail.com

Boards, boxes, and hot cocoa bombs are up on my website NOW! Hurry before I run out if them! Also make sure to tune into...

Posted by Angerer Eats on Monday, January 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Ann File, 35, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of first-degree arson,...
Police: Moline woman charged with setting fire in Davenport motel
Blowing and drifting snow continue into the midday hours.
FIRST ALERT DAY for snow and blowing snow Tuesday morning
`
Majority of snow emergencies lifted following Monday’s snowfall
A house fire on Jakes Ave. in Bettendorf required the help of multiple fire departments in the...
Multiple fire departments respond to Bettendorf house fire
Holly Vanatti (not pictured) lost her 78-year-old father-in-law, Chet (left), and then her...
2 ‘pillars’ of Indiana family die from COVID-19 within 24 hours

Latest News

New Strain
New Strain 2
3 new strains of coronavirus
IL health officials respond to new strain detected in Cook County
`
Majority of snow emergencies lifted following Monday’s snowfall
Adoptable Four-Legged Friends, Richard and Caprice at Humane Society of Scott County
Adoptable Four-Legged Friends