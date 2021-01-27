DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

How are doing when it comes to food preparation? Have you become a little burned out since many of us have spent so much time in the kitchen during the pandemic? If you’d like to find a delicious source to make this a lot easier, consider Angerer Eats. Mary Angerer joins PSL to highlight her services. All food is prepared in a certified kitchen where she prides herself in using the freshest, most wholesome ingredients.

Displayed during the segment are gorgeous charcuterie boards, stuffed green peppers, breakfast burritos, & rigatoni with sausage and cheese, etc. Ordered food comes refrigerated---ready to go (bake in the oven and serve!). See Angerer Eats website for pricing and option. Delivery or pick-up is available. If you need some help with “BIG GAME” parties or Valentine’s Day, she’s taking orders now. Order through the website (and to get more informaiton).

Angerer Eats / 806 40th Avenue / Bettendorf, IA / Call: (563) 505-1886 / Email : Angerereats@gmail.com

Boards, boxes, and hot cocoa bombs are up on my website NOW! Hurry before I run out if them! Also make sure to tune into... Posted by Angerer Eats on Monday, January 25, 2021

