Chilly this morning and even colder Thursday morning

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- After 4″-8″ of snow Monday and Tuesday we are starting out chilly here on Wednesday morning with temps in the single digits and low teens. Another round of light snow or flurries will be possible this morning for our southernmost counties while the rest of us will have cloudy skies on our Wednesday with highs in the low 20s. Winds have relaxed so main roads will be good to go this morning. Tonight, we will once again cool down to the single digits and even below zero in some areas north of I-80. Quiet weather will return for Thursday and Friday before another potential major system rolls in Saturday/Sunday. The timing and track will play a big role on how the system plays out but as of this morning, it appears all types of precip are possible and another round of accumulating snow. This storm is still over the Pacific Ocean, so we need to sample with weather balloons over the next 24 hours to get a better idea. Bottom line, we could be looking at another First Alert Day on Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 24º Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 2°. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 23º.

