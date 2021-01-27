Advertisement

Very cold night, ahead!

Already tracking another potential winter storm for the weekend!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

A clear and very cold night is ahead. By Friday morning low temps will be in the single digits above or below zero across the QCA, and wind chills could

hit the negative teens north of Highway 30. There is a slight chance for fog northwest of the Metro QC into eastern Iowa. After the cold start, Thursday, we’ll

have plenty of sun in the afternoon with highs only getting back to the low to mid 20s. Friday with a few more clouds highs will hit the low 30s.

Then rain, snow and even some ice is possible Saturday depending on temperatures and the track of the next winter system heading into the region. It will finish

off as light snow on Sunday. The system is way too far out to make any solid forecast about just what to expect but you’ll need to keep tuned into later

forecasts for new details as travel could be highly impacted across the region. After Thursday, highs will be in the 30s into next week.

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND COLD. FOG NW? CHILLS: 5 TO -15. LOW: 2°. WIND: LIGHT NORTH

THURSDAY: COLD SUNSHINE. HIGH: 24°. WIND: S/SE - 5

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 32°

