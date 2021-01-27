Advertisement

Cold day, colder night

Already tracking another potential winter storm for the weekend!
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Highs today will be 5-15 degrees below average with most highs in the upper teens and low 20s. With fresh snow on the ground and clearing skies overnight, this will plummet temperatures Thursday morning to the single digits with wind chills near to below zero. A mostly sunny day is ahead tomorrow although there will still be cooler temperatures with highs in the 20s to low 30s. Temperatures in the 30s for most areas will return by Friday afternoon and continue for the rest of the week. Now that southern counties are done with their early Wednesday snow, our eyes are on the next major storm which will be moving in this weekend. For right now the system will move in early Saturday and continue through parts of Sunday with all types of precipitation possible. As this is a few days out there will be more details as we get closer, but there is higher confidence now that a major storm will be here this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, clearing. High: 23º Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 2°. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 24º. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

