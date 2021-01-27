Advertisement

Ernst argues Trump impeachment trial is unconstitutional

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks to reporters following a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol...
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks to reporters following a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst says she believes it’s unconstitutional to try a president for articles of impeachment after he leaves office. Ernst was a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump while he was in office.

She is among several Republican senators to question the impeachment proceedings, casting doubt on whether Democrats can get the needed Republican votes to convict Trump.

Ernst told reporters Tuesday that Trump exhibited poor leadership and has some responsibility for a Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

She says he should have more quickly told the crowd to remain peaceful. However, Ernst said she’s not sure his actions meet the definition of inciting an insurrection as alleged by the impeachment article prepared by the House.

