Advertisement

Five Finger Death Punch to perform at Iowa State Fair

Ivan L. Moody of Five Finger Death Punch seen at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on...
Ivan L. Moody of Five Finger Death Punch seen at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Friday, August 31, 2018, in Noblesville, Indiana. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KWQC) - Five Finger Death Punch will be performing at this year’s Iowa State Fair.

The band is the latest in the Iowa State Fair Grandstand Concert Series presented by Homemakers Furniture.

The band will have a special guest, that has not been announced yet, and they will perform Friday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be going on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m. at iowastatefair.org.

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT! 🎸 The latest in the Iowa State Fair Grandstand Concert Series presented by Homemakers Furniture is...

Posted by Iowa State Fair on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Ann File, 35, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of first-degree arson,...
Police: Moline woman charged with setting fire in Davenport motel
Blowing and drifting snow continue into the midday hours.
FIRST ALERT DAY for snow and blowing snow Tuesday morning
`
Majority of snow emergencies lifted following Monday’s snowfall
A house fire on Jakes Ave. in Bettendorf required the help of multiple fire departments in the...
Multiple fire departments respond to Bettendorf house fire
Holly Vanatti (not pictured) lost her 78-year-old father-in-law, Chet (left), and then her...
2 ‘pillars’ of Indiana family die from COVID-19 within 24 hours

Latest News

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 1,104 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths over 24 hours
New Strain
New coronavirus strain detected in IL, what health officials are saying
New Strain
New Strain 2
3 new strains of coronavirus
IL health officials respond to new strain detected in Cook County