Five Finger Death Punch to perform at Iowa State Fair

Iowa (KWQC) - Five Finger Death Punch will be performing at this year’s Iowa State Fair.

The band is the latest in the Iowa State Fair Grandstand Concert Series presented by Homemakers Furniture.

The band will have a special guest, that has not been announced yet, and they will perform Friday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be going on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m. at iowastatefair.org.

