Gilda’s Club to host COVID-19 Vaccine Workshop

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gilda’s Club Quad Cities is hosting a free virtual workshop today, January 27, for anyone impacted by cancer.

The workshop will consist of a presentation about the COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Bhanu Vakkalanka, MD, an oncologist with UnityPoint Health Trinity Medical Oncology Clinic. Following the presentation, Dr. Vakkalanka will answer questions regarding the vaccine and its safety.

The event will be via Zoom and runs from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Registration for the event is required through this link: https://gcqc.gnosishosting.net/Events/Calendar.

