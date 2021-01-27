Happy Joe’s Grandson is a Positivity Influencer
Boston, MA (KWQC) -
Meet Evin Ersan! Ersan has taken on the mission of spreading positive messages which, in turn, has motivated him to become a “Positivity Influencer”. The freshman at Boston University joined PSL over Zoom to talk about his Bettendorf background (graduating from Pleasant Valley High School in 2020) and his family---including a Quad Cities’ legend, grandpa “Happy Joe” Whitty.
Watch the segment to learn more about Evin. Overcoming difficulties (including an online harassment/fraudulent impersonation of him) is what led him to the goal of trying to uplift others. 20% of his merchandise sales is dedicated to suicide prevention.
You can follow Evin Ersan at his website or any of his social media platforms as listed below.
