Happy Joe’s Grandson is a Positivity Influencer

Meet Evin Ersan! Ersan has taken on the mission of spreading positive messages which, in turn, has motivated him to become a “Positivity Influencer”. The freshman at Boston University joined PSL over Zoom to talk about his Bettendorf background (graduating from Pleasant Valley High School in 2020) and his family---including a Quad Cities’ legend, grandpa “Happy Joe” Whitty.

Watch the segment to learn more about Evin. Overcoming difficulties (including an online harassment/fraudulent impersonation of him) is what led him to the goal of trying to uplift others. 20% of his merchandise sales is dedicated to suicide prevention.

You can follow Evin Ersan at his website or any of his social media platforms as listed below.

