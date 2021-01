Illinois officials report 3,751 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 3,751 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 81 additional deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,112,181 cases and 18,964 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,124 specimens for a total of 15,633,443. As of Tuesday night, 2,931 people were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 591 were in the intensive care unit, and 300 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 20 to Tuesday was 4.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity for the same period was 5.6%.

The new deaths reported by IDPH include:

Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Cass County: 1 male 80s

Clark County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DeKalb County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+

DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Grundy County: 1 male 70s

Hancock County: 1 female 90s

Hardin County: 1 male 90s

Henry County: 1 female 70s

Jefferson County: 2 males 70s

Kane County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 90s

Kendall County: 1 male 70s

Knox County: 1 male 50s

Lake County: 2 female 90s

LaSalle County: 2 males 70s

Livingston County: 1 male 80s

Logan County: 1 female 80s

Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s

McLean County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Montgomery County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

Ogle County: 1 male 80s

Saline County: 1 female 90s

Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Stark County: 1 female 80s

Stephenson County: 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

Vermilion County: 1 female 90s

Wayne County: 1 male 60s

Will County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

