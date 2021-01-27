Iowa officials report 1,104 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,104 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths between 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 315,170 cases and 4,500 deaths since the pandemic began. The website, which reports the data in real-time, showed the state’s 14-day positivity rate was 10.2% and the seven-day positivity rate was 7.8% as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

More than 1.45 million Iowans have been tested and 277,830 have recovered as of late Wednesday morning.

The website also showed 408 people were hospitalized, down from 415 reported Tuesday. Of those, 81 were in the intensive care unit and 76 were admitted over the last 24 hours.

