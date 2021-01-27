New coronavirus strain detected in IL, what health officials are saying

ROCK ISLAND, IL (KWQC) - Area health experts are seeing a downward trend in new COVID cases, but the new strain is causing concern.

Health experts are worried progress in combating the virus could be in jeopardy.

So far 8 cases of the new strain has been detected in IL, specifically Cook County.

Sources say that there are 3 new strains of the coronavirus that appear to be more contagious and they have a higher likelihood of contracting the virus through every day activities like going to the grocery store.

Some health experts are even suggesting double masking.

“These vaccines are so powerful, that’s there’s a little bit of a cushion, and that people right now should not be concerned about it that the vaccines that are becoming more readily available, have enough protection, to protect against these new strains,” said Janet Hill of RICHD.

Moderna says it’s accelerating work on a COVID-19 booster shot to guard against the recently discovered variant in South Africa.

But so far Hill says current vaccines work against the newly detected strains.

Hill says she may sound like a broken record at this point, but the public needs to keep adhering to safety measures.

“While they are tired of these public health measures and want to move on with life, the vaccine is not done with us, we really need to continue wearing our mask, watching our distance, washing out hands until all of us are vaccinated and that is going to take months and months before all of us are vaccinated,” said Hill.

Hill says its too early to determine if vaccinations are a factor in seeing this downward trend.

