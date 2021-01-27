Project Outrun extends shoe donation drive

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -A Quad City community shoe donation drive to benefit children with cancer has resulted in over 1,200 pairs of shoes. Now, Project Outrun is asking for one final push to try to reach their goal of 2500 pairs by extending the length of the shoe drive through February, 6th, 2021. The organization is collecting new, used and gently worn shoes of all types and all sizes.

The nonprofit’s goal is to empower children with custom Nike shoes that will help them outrun cancer. It costs about $100 for each child to design their own pair.. The shoe donation drive helps fund the effort so more children can be served. Donated shoes will be purchased by another charitable organization, Funds2Orgs, and sent to developing countries.

When announcing the shoe drive in November, the group introduced Addison Kelly, a little girl from Geneseo, Illinois who designed her own shoes and also successfully won her battle with cancer.

Project Outrun would like to thank the following donation drop-off location partners for making it possible to collect community donations. The title sponsor, Fleet Feet of Davenport, will be matching the donation earnings. TBK Sports Complex is also offering a free round of bowling with 3 donated pairs of shoes.

Drop off locations now-thru February 6th:

-Fleet Feet, Davenport (Official Shoe Sponsor) -- 4257 Elmore Avenue, Davenport

- Bettendorf Family Museum -- 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf

- Palmer Hills Golf Course -- 2999 Middle Rd, Bettendorf

-TBK Sports Complex -- 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf

-LiveActive —983 40th Avenue, Bettendorf

